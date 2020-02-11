The Coffee County Arts Alliance presentation of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” on Feb. 18 has been cancelled. The replacement show is Diamond Rio, on March 10 at 7 p.m., at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.
Diamond Rio is an American Country Music band that plays a hybrid of modern country, traditional bluegrass (especially in their harmony singing), and a hint of rock & roll. Later works are influenced by Christian country & country pop. Hits include “Norma Jean Riley,” “God Only Cries,” “Mama Don’t Forget To Pray for Me,” “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” and “I Believe.”
If you have a ticket to Charlie Brown, it will be good for Diamond Rio on March 10.
Call 334-406-2787 for more information, or www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
