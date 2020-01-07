Liz Huntley shared her amazing, harrowing, horrific and, ultimately, inspiring story as the keynote speaker at Enterprise State Community College’s Professional Development day for faculty and staff on Tuesday morning.
The Birmingham attorney said she wears three primary hats — author, attorney and child advocate.
Her memoir “More Than A Bird” recounts a nightmarish childhood. She was born in the Butler Terrace housing project in Huntsville. Her parents were drug dealers. Her father was in and out of jail. She was raised by her paternal grandmother in Clanton after her mother’s suicide.
She discussed her emotional journey living in poverty and being sexually abused by her uncle.
And yet, she grew into a strong, successful woman, wife and mother, guided by people she knows God put in her life to mentor her and realize her potential. Several of those were teachers.
She knows her God and her mentors saved her. It’s nurture, not nature.
ESCC President Matt Rodgers heard her speak last year at a seminar and was inspired by her story.
“I texted my HR person, ‘Book Liz Huntley’ while you were still talking,” Rodgers told Huntley on Tuesday.
Before her speech, Huntley talked about the message she wanted to deliver.
“Really, it’s a thank-you message — and kind of a reminder through my story and the story of all the children that I’ve worked with over the years of what the impact is of what they do,” she said, referring to the faculty.
“I think the grind of work every day and meeting all your deadlines and fulfilling all your logistical obligations, we forget what we’re actually in the business of is shaping human capital in this system. All I do is I’m just a reminder, a human face of this is why what you do is so important.”
She remembered her pastor’s message when she was 8 years old: If God takes care of the birds, He will take care of me because I am more than a bird.
“His sermon gave me hope and guided me through some of the darkest days of my life,” Huntley said. “I want my story to let children in similar situations to mine to know that they can reach their dreams, and to encourage more adults to become advocates for them like so many did for me.”
Huntley is a litigation attorney who practices law at Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC, in Birmingham. She is also a motivational speaker who has shared her story across the country. She is a member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, her alma mater, and serves on the University of Alabama Law School Board of Directors.
She is currently working on a project to equip teachers and administrators to effectively teach character.
“Liz is a wonderful person, a great speaker and I look forward to our people hearing her story,” Rodgers said before Huntley’s keynote speech. “We need to appreciate the fact that we have an opportunity to make a difference on every student that walks through our doors — whether it be in our classrooms or in our offices.
“She really brings that to life telling her story and the success that she’s had in her professional life and the journey that has helped her get there. She really points out a lot of the people and the education that she attributes to her success.”
Huntley talked about speaking in Washington D.C., at an educators’ conference and meeting the National Teacher of the Year a couple years ago.
“She said something to me that I will never, ever forget, because it’s so true to my own story,” Huntley said. “She said, ‘Teachers are the artists of human potential.’”
Rodgers said Huntley’s appearance enhanced a strong start for the faculty.
“Today is about excitement, a time to reunite with our friends and our colleagues,” he said. “We’re kicking off 2020 in a fantastic way. Just excited about our students returning on Monday.”
