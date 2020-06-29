Savanah Weed has joined The Enterprise Ledger‘s editorial team.
Weed, who has experience as both a reporter and sales representative, majored in journalism at Troy University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science: Journalism degree. She was a Summa cum laude graduate with a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Lambda Pi Eta, a member of Alpha Lambda Delta and recipient of the Foundation Scholar and Chancellor’s Scholarship.
In her professional history with Troy University’s Office of University Relations, The Monroe Journal, and Southeast Sun, Weed has already garnered the 2016 Mark of Excellence Award Region 3 National Winner, 2016 Region 3 Mark of Excellence winner, and 2019 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Third Place Photo Essay winner.
A native of Midland City, Weed joins Editor Kyle Mooty, Reporter Ken Rogers and News Clerk Francie Baker on The Ledger‘s editorial team.
“I believe this will be the most experienced staff The Ledger has had during my seven-plus years here,” Mooty said. “Savanah brings a wealth of talent to the newsroom. That, coupled with Ken’s vast experience and Francie’s never ending assistance, makes us so much stronger.”
After a stint in sales, Weed wanted to return to the writing side of the newspaper business.
“One of my passions in life is serving others, and I hope to make a difference in the community during my time here,” Weed said.
