Aubrey Jacquelinn Awe, formerly of Enterprise, graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, with a BS in Civil Engineering receiving Highest Honors. Awe is currently enrolled in the Structural Engineering Master’s Degree Program at Georgia Tech with an anticipated date of graduation of December 2020. Awe is the granddaughter of Jacque Hawkins of Enterprise and the daughter of Ron and Tami Awe (formerly of Enterprise) of Hephzibah, Georgia.

 Submitted by Jaque Hawkins
