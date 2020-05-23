Enterprise mayoral candidate Bill Baker will have a Facebook Live Town Hall event on Tuesday, May 26, beginning at 6 p.m.
Baker will open the event with what he said will be a monologue of issues citizens have brought to his attention over the last two months. He hopes to interact with those joining the virtual program, and hopefully answer some of their questions typed in during the event.
The link to Baker’s virtual Town Hall can be found at Facebook at www.facebook.com/Baker4MayorEnterprise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.