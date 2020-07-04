Bama Slam Saloon, located in New Brockton, celebrated the grand re-opening of the saloon and the grand opening of the water parks, the Swimming Hole and Slam Island, Thursday afternoon before the July Fourth concert series were set to begin last Friday night.
Owner Ronnie Gilley, his team and staff, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, city officials, pageant queen representatives and other guests attended the occasion. After a welcome from Chamber President Erin Grantham, Gilley took the stage to address the crowd.
“We’re back today to bring things full circle and to bring an incredible project to fruition,” Gilley said.
After opening the Swimming Hole earlier this year, Gilley said they have continually added onto the water park, installing two new slides last week with a goal of 14 new attractions by the end of summer. Also available on the grounds of Bama Slam Saloon are the mud and ATV parks, the General Store, the RV park, the lake and, of course, the Saloon itself with live entertainment every weekend.
“Yes, it’s a saloon,” he joked, “but it’s a beachy, family oriented atmosphere. Families are welcome, kids are welcome here. Until 9 o’clock at night, then for anyone under 21, it’s time to leave.”
Gilley and his team also have big plans for more concert series in the future, like the Fourth of July event that took place over the weekend featuring Nelly, Clay Walker, River Dan and many more.
“We are extremely excited about this weekend’s events and have registered entries from 11 states,” he said. “It’s very exciting and significant for Enterprise, New Brockton, Coffee County and Alabama because it’s typically us going and patronizing other states with our hard earned money and generating tax dollars for them. We look forward to reversing that trend in a very significant manner over the next five years. If you’ll support us for five years, you can rest assured that this will indeed be a world-class tourist destination point. We’re just getting started, y’all.
“We are going to exhaust our time, energy and efforts to do something constructive for our community and our people at large and hopefully create a greater society to live in, but we can’t do it without everyone’s support. We all know what Bama Jam did for the local economy, but that will be miniscule compared to what’s coming in the years to come from Ten Buck Two.”
Turning his blue and white ball cap backwards, Gilley declared, “It’s game day!” at Bama Slam Saloon.
The Swimming Hole hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Children ages 5 and under are free, and general admission is $10. Bama Slam is operating under strict social distancing guidelines at this time. Chairs, personal floats, towels and other similar items are permitted, but coolers, outside food and drinks and pets are prohibited. Before enjoying the Swimming Hole and Slam Island, a waiver must be signed and children must have a parent or guardian present on site.
