Little pieces of history — and lots of them — arrived at the Pea River Historical Society on Thursday morning.
The City of Enterprise donated the banners commemorating the Centennial Celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument. The flags, several hundred of them, hung downtown and around the Boll Weevil Circle throughout most of last year. The Centennial was on Dec. 11.
“It’s wonderful,” Pea River Historical Society volunteer Diane Napoli said when city workers unloaded a large pickup full of bundled up banners. “This is a fund-raiser for us. We need it because we have to fix up the museum.”
The PRHS operates both the research library and gift shop at 108 S. Main Street and the Depot Museum on Railroad Street.
The banners to be sold come in two sizes. The smaller ones that hung downtown are 2 feet wide and 4 feet tall. The larger ones that hung on the circle are 3 feet by 6 feet.
They are being sold at half-price — $25 for the smaller size and $40 for the larger size.
“They held up real well,” Napoli said. “They weren’t flapping in the wind. They were attached at the top and bottom so they weren’t blowing around.”
She had advance interest even before the banners arrived.
“I’ve got a list of people that want these flags already,” she said. “One person wants six, one wants two, another wants three. Nobody wants just one.”
Perhaps they will be gifts, perhaps one will be business and another for the home.
The very large banners that hung at City Hall will not be sold.
“I’m going to see if the state of Alabama wants one of those,” Napoli said.
The work that went into the Centennial Celebration was massive, she added.
“For a year we went to meetings and we broke down into smaller committees,” she said.
The advance work, however, was worth it and produced a tremendous event for the city.
“It really, really was special,” Napoli said. “Everything went very smoothly. I know that day we did a book signing at the library, and when I came back I couldn’t even get in the door here there were so many people here.
“But, 100 years, we won’t ever see that again — at least I won’t in my lifetime.”
