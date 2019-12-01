Enterprise is holding a special Centennial Celebration on Dec. 11, and part of that celebration features authors and book signings at the Enterprise Public Library.
Several authors who have written about the boll weevil, Enterprise history, state history and other unique topics of interest will be at the signing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Among those authors is Rhett Barbaree, who penned “Thank God for Boll Weevils.”
The first edition, according to Barbaree, was published in 2012 by Tiger Iron Press, which is no longer in business.
“Once the original copies were close to selling out, I had a decision to make,” he said. “It was something I committed to prayer, and it wasn’t long before I got my answer.”
He added more chapters and then republished a “Keepsake Edition” with a special cover, available on Amazon.
“The Centennial Celebration is something everyone is really excited about,” he said. “I’ll be at the library signing books along with several other authors of various books. I have about 40 copies on hand I’ll be bringing with me.
“I don’t know how long those will last — it’s always hard to tell what the turnout will be for these occasions.”
He said those interested are welcome to purchase a copy beforehand and bring it to EPL to have the book — with the special cover — signed. After Christmas, the book’s cover will change back to its original design.
Barbaree said he is encouraged by some of the reviews he’s received on Amazon, including reviews from people out of state that have called it “inspirational” and “touching.”
“Many of the characters in the story are named after people who were family members that have already passed away, yet still very dear to my heart, but there’s one character in the story that has a very special meaning to me” Barbaree said. “In the story, she’s a sharecropper’s wife named Bonnie Kate. I met the real Bonnie Kate while writing the book and, the moment I was introduced to her, I knew I had to name a character after her. Three months later, she (was) wounded in the Colorado theater shooting in Aurora. Only God can set up a providential encounter like that.
“Later, through many national articles where Bonnie Kate was interviewed, I realized that this young lady was a living example of what the Boll Weevil Monument symbolizes — how we should all lift up our heartaches, adversities and broken dreams to God, where he will take them and turn them into a blessing in our lives.”
