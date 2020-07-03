The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the June 29 shooting investigation that occurred at Untouchables Barber Shop.
EPD Officers executed an Assault 1st arrest warrant on Shawntareis Dakuan Thompson on July 3 at 10 a.m. The arrest came after family members of Thompson made arrangements with Mayor Bill Cooper to turn himself in. Thompson surrendered himself to the Enterprise Police Department at City Hall with Mayor Cooper present. \\ Thompson was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
