Coffee County’s next round of bad weather is forecast for Wednesday.
A cold front will bring the potential for strong to isolated severe storms to the Wiregrass, mainly from Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, according to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.
Although the current forecast calls for a “marginal risk,” people should at least be weather aware. The main threats are expected to be isolated instances of damaging and large hail, but tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out.
“The way I like to look at that is it’s a 2 out of 5,” county EMA Director James Brown told the Coffee County Commission at Monday’s meeting. “So we’re hoping that’s not going to be too bad.”
Brown added the threat currently does not look as widespread as previous weather events this month.
