Children are now hunting for bears throughout Enterprise. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is putting on a “bear hunt.” A bear hunt is where businesses and individuals throughout the community put stuffed animals in their windows for children to find.
The bear hunt is based on the children’s book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” The Chamber is hoping that this activity will allow children to have a fun activity while still promoting social distancing.
The Chamber has is a Facebook page called ‘Enterprise Bear Hunt 2020.’ To participate in the bear hunt, you just have to jump in your car, golf cart, or take a walk and look around for bears. Once you find a bear, simply take a picture and post of Facebook with the hashtag #EBH2020.
“We know this is a little outside of the box from what you would expect to see from a chamber of commerce, we believe a little positivity can go a long way during stressful times,” said Jennifer Hattery, assistant director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.
On the Facebook page, your kids can find a “bear map.” The map was put together by a couple of Enterprise teachers, and shows all the reported “bear sightings.” According to Hattery, “The map has really added an extra layer of excitement to the hunt.” You can also access a bear tally sheet. The tally sheet is a coloring page for kids.
There are over 300 bears scattered around Enterprise. They are located in windows of business and even some are in the windows of private citizens. Hattery says that it’s not just teddy bears that are showing up around town, “We’ve seen all kinds of stuffed characters pop up in windows around town! Among the unique sightings have been Stitch, The Chipmunks, Winnie the Pooh, and even an old school Popple.”
Danita Thompson and Reba Judson have decided to put a bear up in their home window.
“In the spirit of Enterprise and our community, we thought it would be fun to participate,” said Thompson.
The bears are placed around town in hopes of bringing light to the community during this difficult time.” Hattery also shares this sentiment: “For me, seeing the bears around town is a reminder that we’re all in this together, and just how amazing our Enterprise Community truly is. The people of our town have a history of pulling together and taking care of each other, it’s heartwarming to witness. I can’t imagine going through something like this anywhere else.”
