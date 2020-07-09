July 11
Dog Wash fundraiser
Volunteers and dirty dogs needed! SOS Animal Adoption Center will be having their second dog wash fundraiser of the season on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Consignment Cat in Enterprise. The location is 1235 Rucker Boulevard. Please come out to support Coffee County’s only no-kill animal shelter by getting your dog washed and or nails trimmed by donation. Money raised will go toward vetting, vaccines, and food for the dogs and cats. If you like working with dogs, they will also welcome your assistance at these events. Volunteers should be at least 15 years old. Please message SOS Animal Adoption Center on Facebook or stop by the shelter for full details about volunteering.
Foggy Bottom Cruisin’ Car Show
The Foggy Bottom Cruisers Car Show is still on for July 11 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. on the square in downtown Elba. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we do ask that you follow ADPH and CDC updates and guidelines. We are recommending the importance of face coverings especially when entering buildings such as for restrooms and the washing of hands and using hand sanitizer. We can provide a facemask if needed, just ask at the registration desk. Also, we are asking for you to use the 6-foot distancing rule at all times. Please come and bring several friends. Let’s have a fun and safe car show.
July 13
Coffee County Republican Club Meeting
The Coffee County Republican Club (CCRC) will meet on July 13 at 6 p.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speakers will be Enterprise mayoral candidates Bill Baker and Lister Reeves. All are welcome and no reservations are necessary. We will be ordering off the menu. Social distancing will be practiced. The program will also be live-streamed on the Coffee County Republican Committee Facebook page. For more information, please contact CCRC Chairman Ed Foy at 494-4663.
July 15
Mayoral Forum/RWCC Meeting
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet July 15 at the Enterprise Country Club. The program will be an Enterprise mayoral forum. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and a $12 optional buffet opens at 11:20 a.m. The program begins at 11:50 a.m. The public is invited to attend, but reservations are necessary in order to ensure adequate seating and food. Please call Jan at 334-494-3763, or email rwccreservations@gmail.com to make a reservation and indicate whether or not you plan to eat. Seating will be in conformance with social distancing and the buffet will be served by club employees.
Quickbooks for Beginners
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is hosting Quickbooks for Beginners on Wednesday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at 553 Glover Avenue. This class will cover: basic accounting; how to set up your company in QB; how to set up and work with customers; how to pay sales taxes; how to set up inventory; how to set up vendors; how to set up work with your bank accounts; how to set up and pay employees; and how to pay payroll taxes. Registration deadline is July 15 at 8 a.m. The fee is $79 if reserved by July 10 and $99 if reserved after July 10. RSVP is required. Spaces are limited. Point of contact is Brenda Marcum at 334-770-2620. The link to register is https://asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8384.
Starting a business?
Starting a Business in Alabama is being hosted by Enterprise Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 15, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Are you ready to start or purchase a business? The Alabama SBDC at Troy University is a trusted source for the information and tools you need to succeed at every stage. In this two-hour program, a Troy SBDC advisor will discuss the steps you need to take to get your business up and running successfully. Join this informative event provided at no cost. To register, call Brenda Marcum at bmarcum@troy.edu or 334-770-2620.
July 16
Coffee County Conservation District Meeting
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on July 16 at the Coffee County Commission Room, 1065 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and will be limited to the number of people that it can have in the room, so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581 extension 3.
July 17
Back to School Bash
A Back to School Bash is happening in Downtown Enterprise on July 17 from 6-9 p.m. There will be live models, in-store sales, and refreshments. This is a tax free weekend. Keep it local and shop tax free on school supplies, clothing, and accessories in Downtown Enterprise where you will find an amazing selection of unique shopping opportunities.
July 18
Aglow International Meeting
The next Aglow International meeting is set for Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant. Everyone is invited. For more information call 334-406-9683.
J
uly 23
DAV Meeting
The July 2020 meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will be held on Thursday July 23, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Town Park located at 202 S. John’s Street. Please bring an outdoor chair if you have one available. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
July 30
Voter ID cards become available in Elba
Need a voter ID card? If so, join us at the Elba City Hall on July 30 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Voter registration forms will be available to register to vote and update voter information. To qualify for a free photo voter ID you must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address, must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting, and must provide identification such as: non valid photo ID, birth certificate, marriage record, Medicare or Medicaid document, military record, official school record or transcript, social security administration document, state or federal census record, hospital or nursing home record, or certificate of citizenship.
Blood Drive
July 31
Give local. Save local. Escape Enterprise in partnership with Lee Milliner State Farm Agent will be hosting a LifeSouth Community Blood Centers blood drive on Friday, July 31, from 3-6 p.m. in the bloodmobile at 1018 Rucker Boulevard. Please take the time to stop by and help save a life. All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and all possible social distancing guidelines will be followed.
