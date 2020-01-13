Jan. 15
RWCC meeting
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The program will be a congressional District 2 Representative Candidate Forum. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and a $12 optional buffet opens at 11:20 a.m., program begins at approximately 11:50 a.m. The public is invited to attend,but reservations are necessary in order to ensure adequate seating and food. Call Jan at 494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com to make a reservation and indicate whether or not you plan to eat.
Jan. 16
Concert
Coffee County Arts Alliance and Center Drugs and Home Health presents Masters of Soul, A Motown Music Review. Hear the big hits by The Temptations, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, the Four Tops, Dianna Ross and The Supremes on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. This season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Emmett T. Brunson, the Platinujm Corporate sponsor is the City of Enterprise. Tickets available at David’s Westgate Beauty Salon, Redbrick Pizza, MWR Central and Scrubs, Dothan. For more information call 406-2787.
Jan. 21
VFW meeting
The Enterprise VFW 6683 and Auxiliary will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Post Headquarters building at 2615 Coffee County Road 537. For more information call 464-2134.
Jan. 23
DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99
The January meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99 located in New Brockton will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at (334)718-5707
Jan. 25
Rawls Ball
18th Annual Rawls Ball the charity ball to support SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise will be Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., at Rawls Hotel. Tickets are $45 each and are available at SOS Animal Shelter, Rawls Restaurant,White Oak Ale House, David’s Sale at WestGate, The Consignment Cat, Bananas, Century 21, Yancey Parkers and Shopaholics. Dress, cocktail or formal for women and suits or tux for men. For more information call 447-0162.
American Legion meeting
The American Legion Post 73 will meet on Saturday, Jan. 25, breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by meeting at 9 a.m.
Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10
Foxtrot dance lessons
Beginning Foxtrot dance lessons are being offered at the Hildreth Building, 202 Main St. in Enterprise. Classes are on Mondays, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $4 per person per evening. For more information, call 393-4811.
Feb. 1
Cornhole Tournament
New Brockton High School’s second annual Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament for is softball team is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center. All proceeds from the event will go towards equipment, tournaments and other team expenses. The cost of the Cornhole Tournament is $30 per team. Early bird registration is $25. Admission for spectators is $5 each. There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams.
