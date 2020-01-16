Jan. 21
VFW meeting
The Enterprie VFW 6683 and Auxiliary will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Post Headquarters building at 2615 Coffee County Road 537. For more information call 464-2134.
Jan. 23
DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99
The January meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99 located in New Brockton will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at (334) 718-5707
Jan. 25
Rawls Ball
18th Annual Rawls Ball the charity ball to support SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise will be Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., at Rawls Hotel. Tickets are $45 each and are available at SOS Animal Shelter, Rawls Restaurant,White Oak Ale House, David’s Sale at WestGate, The Consignment Cat, Bananas, Century 21, Yancey Parkers and Shopaholics. Dress, cocktail or formal for women and suits or tux for men. For more information, call 447-0162.
American Legion meeting
The American Legion Post 73 will meet on Saturday, Jan. 25, breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by meeting at 9 a.m.
Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10
Foxtrot dance lessons
Beginning foxtrot dance lessons are being offered at the Hildreth Building, 202 Main St. in Enterprise. Classes are on Mondays, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $4 per person per evening. For more information, call 393-4811.
Jan. 31
Chili Supper
The Coffee Springs Senior Center is having a Chili Supper. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Senior Center from 5:03-7:30 p.m. The meal will include chili, crackers, desert, and drink. The cost is $5. For more information, call Brent at 334 464 1683.
Feb. 1
Cornhole Tournament
New Brockton High School’s second annual Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament for its softball team is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center. All proceeds will go toward equipment, tournaments and other team expenses. The cost of the corn hole Tournament is $30 per team. Early bird registration is $25. Admission for spectators is $5 each. There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams.
Feb. 6
Sweetheart of a Book Sale
The Friends of the Enterprise Library will hast a Sweetheart of a Book Sale on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. The Thursday event will be from 1-5:30 p.m., and the Saturday sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Selected stock will be 25 cents each at the second floor meeting of the library at 101 East Grubbs Street. For more information visit www.friendsofenterpriselibrary.org.
Feb. 8
Elba Baseball events
Elba High School will hold its baseball kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 8, with the Old-Timers vs. Rookies Hit-a-Thon and Game. Registration for the Hit-a-Thon is at 9:30 a.m. The Hit-a-Thon begins at 10 a.m. There will be a lunch break at noon, and the Old-Timers vs. Rookies Game will begin at 1 p.m. Anyone no longer in school at Elba High can enter and participants in the Hit-a-Thon will be given 15 swings each. Prizes will be awarded for the longest hit and the most hits. Tickets are available from any member if the Elba High varsity or junior varsity team. Plates are $10 each and will include a ribeye steak sandwich, chips and dessert. The plates can be eaten at the field or can be to go. Plates can be picked up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
