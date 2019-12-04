The 70 Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution across the state of Alabama are organizing “Bicentennial Bells Across Alabama.” They are inviting and encouraging everyone in Alabama to join them in ringing bells to celebrate statehood day in Alabama, Dec. 14. The DAR hopes that all the bells across the state of Alabama will ring 22 times at noon in honor of Alabama becoming the 22nd state on Dec. 14, 1819.
All bells are welcome, including historic bells, school bells, church bells, fire house bells, city hall bells, people gathered in their local park ringing bells, store owners ringing bells on the sidewalk and people in front of their homes ringing a small bell.
They are especially hopeful that town, city and county officials will help make it possible for all the local bells to be rung — so they can be heard at noon — from the “Southern shore” to the Northern vale.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.