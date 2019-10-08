Big Blue Band shines at competition

The Enterprise High School Big Blue Band was named overall grand champion at the 14th annual A-Town Invitational in Andalusia on Saturday, Oct. 5. The band posted the highest score of the day after scoring all superiors in all divisions. Top honors were taken home in Class Percussion, Dance Line and Band.
