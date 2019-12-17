Madison Terry, known as “Big Daddy” in the community, is giving back to the children in the Enterprise community in a big way.
Terry is the owner of Big Daddy’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que on North Rawls Street and he gathered numerous toys inside his restaurant to give to the Coffee County Department of Human Resources and Rev. Fred Flowers of St. Paul AME Church of Ozark for distribution to children throughout the area.
The toys ranged from dolls and dollhouses, to board games and bikes. Members of the community really gave back, according to Terry. “I really wanted to just give back, you know,” Terry said. “It’s truly a blessing.”
Terry has helped collect toys for children for 17 years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
