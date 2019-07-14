The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education met in regular session Thursday evening to discuss a number of business items.
The first item on the agenda was the purchase of a non-CDL multifunctional school activity bus for ECS’s special education department. According to Superintendent Greg Faught, the purchase of the activity bus will eliminate some complications the special education department faces when transporting students.
“This bus will allow our special needs students to be transported by a teacher without having to reserve a full-size bus and driver,” said Faught.
The board voted to award the bid for the activity bus to Transportation South in the amount of $67,230.
The second item up for approval was an update to the current salary schedule, which the board approved on Faught’s recommendation.
The board also approved one out of state trip request for two employees and one student and an FFA trip request.
Personnel actions:
* Leave -- Brittany Nelson, 4th grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Aug. 1-Oct. 8.
* Resignations -- Tiara Agee, special education teacher, Enterprise High School, effective May 28; Cindy Dunaway, part-time instructional aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, effective May 28; Melissa Johnson, 2019-20 clerical aide, Enterprise High School, effective July 10; Jennifer Kelley, 2019-20 special education aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective July 10; Shelley Norris, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools, effective May 28; Tanisha Peterson, instructional aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective May 28; Lovelina Richardson, science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective May 28; Carli Speigner, 3rd grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective May 28.
* Retirement -- Paula Curtis, FACS teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1.
* Transfers -- Tricia Andress, 187-day clerical aide, Pinedale Elementary School -- 205-day gifted teacher, Special Projects Center, effective 2019-20 school year; Rhonda Barr, 187-day clerical aide, Pinedale Elementary School -- 195-day clerical aide, Pinedale Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year; Harold Demby, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School -- special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year; Martin Dunn, 187-day gifted teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School -- 205-day gifted teacher, Special Projects Center, effective 2019-20 school year; Jennifer Fortney, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School -- special education teacher, Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year; Erin Mathis, 187-day clerical aide, Enterprise Early Education Center -- 195-day clerical aide, Enterprise Early Education Center, effective 2019-20 school year; Stephanie Retherford, 187-day clerical aide, Coppinville Junior High School -- 195-day clerical aide, Coppinville Junior High School, effective 2019-20 school year; Connie Thompson, 187-day gifted teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School -- 205-day gifted teacher, Special Projects Center, effective 2019-20 school year; Wylene Toomey, 187-day clerical aide, Dauphin Junior High School -- 195-day clerical aide, Dauphin Junior High School, effective 2019-20 school year; Margaret Tyner, 187-day gifted teacher, Pinedale Elementary School -- 205-day gifted teacher, Special Projects Center, effective 2019-20 school year; Jessica Viands, 187-day clerical aide, Holly Hill Elementary School -- 195-day clerical aide, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year; Nancy Van Vleck, 187-day clerical aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School -- 195-day clerical aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year; Adaline Wiedemann, 187-day clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School -- 195-day clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year; Yamileth Weiss, First Class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools -- instructional aide, Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year.
* Employments -- Julie Butterworth, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Aug. 1; Melissa Johnson, Spanish teacher (.5), Coppinville Junior High School, effective Aug. 1; Jennifer Kelley, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Aug. 1; Melissa Johnson, Spanish teacher (.5), Dauphin Junior High School, effective Aug. 1; Allyson Harper, First Class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Marion Jury, First Class Pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Brynn Milliner, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Tate Fowler, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Jennifer Goodson, 187-day clerical aide, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Shelley Norris, health science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Elizabeth Samuy, science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; LaShunda Thomas, contract basketball coach, Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year; Keaton Wilson, driver education teacher, Enterprise High School, effective July 12; Katie Moughon, teacher grade TBA, Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective Aug. 1; Shannon Polk, teacher grade TBA, Holly Hill Elementary School, effective Aug. 1; Sherron Sewell, teacher grade TBA, Pinedale Elementary School, effective Aug. 1.
* Supplements -- Wesley Foster, assistant varsity coach, baseball; Gregory Burdeshaw, head junior varsity coach, Baseball; Joel Kirkland, assistant junior high coach, Baseball; Hannah Beth Baker, assistant varsity girls coach, Enterprise High School Basketball; Lee Merritt, head junior varsity boys coach, Enterprise High School Basketball; Clark Quisenberry, assistant junior varsity/9th grade boys coach, Enterprise High School Basketball; Chris Porter, head girls coach, Coppinville Junior High School Basketball; Carly Santo, competition cheer coach, Enterprise High School Cheer; Ashley Meadows, head junior high coach, Dauphin Junior High School Cheer; Tyler Addison, assistant coach, Enterprise High School Football; Harry Griffin, assistant coach, Enterprise High School Football; Brad Fortney, assistant coach, Enterprise High School Football; Jackson Hanson, assistant coach, Enterprise High School Football; Keaton Wilson, offensive coordinator, Enterprise High School Football, effective July 12; Steve Kracht, head 9th grade coach, Enterprise High School Football; Wesley Foster, assistant 9th grade coach, Enterprise High School Football; Clark Quisenberry, assistant 9th grade coach, Enterprise High School Football; Lee Merritt, assistant 9th grade coach, Enterprise High School Football; Andrew Johnson, assistant coach, Dauphin Junior High School Football; Marc Jones, part-time assistant coach, Dauphin Junior High School Football; Mary Stump, head varsity coach, Softball; Jason Easterling, assistant varsity coach, Softball; Steve Kracht, head boys coach, Track Indoor/Outdoor; Brad Fortney, head girls coach, Track Indoor/Outdoor; Marc Jones, assistant girls coach, Track Indoor/Outdoor; Christina Rodgers, elementary head coach, Track Indoor/Outdoor; Jordan Morris, head 8th grade coach, Coppinville Junior High School Volleyball; Jeslyn Jones, Danceline, Auxiliary; Daniel Compton, middle school director, Band; Carlene Sessions, junior high coordinator (Dauphin Junior High School), Yearbook.
