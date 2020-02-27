Enterprise High School has a new volleyball coach.
Without a lot of fanfare, Jennifer Graham’s name was on the personnel list that was approved at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Education.
Under the Enterprise High School names of new employment, it listed Jennifer Graham as head volleyball coach effective Feb. 26. She will also teach driver education effective Aug. 3.
Graham will follow coach Janie Wiggins, who resigned after 20 years as a head volleyball coach, the last eight coming at Enterprise after the first 12 were at Kinston.
The Board also heard several presentations during Tuesday’s meeting. Girls head track coach Brad Fortney detailed gains in his speed program he is using in the track, football, basketball and baseball programs at EHS.
Transportation Supervisor Ricky Britt gave a policy update that will be acted upon perhaps as early as next month regarding the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s drug and alcohol clearinghouse. The clearinghouse will make it easier for employers to identify CDL drivers with past positive tests for drugs or alcohol or refusing tests in the past.
Holly Hill Elementary principal Christie Mitten introduced next month’s student, staffer and teacher of the month — Laila Hill, nurse Tammy Kerrigan and math specialist Gretchen Levine.
“She is a leader in everything that she does. She works hard. She has excellent grades. She embodies the seven habits and lives them every single day,” Mitten said of Hill. “I’ve never seen Laila come to school that she has not had a smile on her face. She is the most loving, helpful student you will ever meet and we are so proud of her and we want to recognize her as our student of the month.”
In other business, the Board of Education:
Approved the summer school calendars for 2020.
Approved a contract for $18,000 with No Red Ink for junior high English classes.
“No Red Ink is a computer-based program that allows students to practice proper grammar, sentence structure, writing formats and many other skills needed to help them become successful writers,” Superintendent Greg Faught said.
Approved the employment contract for new CFSO Pam Christian.
Approved several consent agenda items that included several trip requests and the updated outdoor track schedule.
Approved the personnel list of leave, resignations, retirements, transfers, employment and supplements.
Following approval of the personnel list, the Board went into executive session to discuss a suspension of an employee that was recommended by Faught, as well as litigation.
Here are the personnel actions approved by the Board:
Leave:
Armand Millette, bus driver, effective Jan. 31 through March 31; Adaline Wiedemann, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary, effective Jan. 21 through March 4; Mary Catherine Wood, Pre-K teacher, effective Feb. 17 through March 30.
Resignations:
Melissa Aguilar, 1st grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary; Pamela Christian, business ed. Teacher, Enterprise High, effective Feb. 7; Lori Cooper, 4th grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary, effective March 26; Harold Demby, special ed aide, Rucker Blvd. Elementary, effective May 26; Kuterah Edwards, 6.5-hour CNP worker, child nutrition, effective May 26; Amber Ensley, health teacher, EHS, effective Feb. 13; Lauren Ivey, ESL teacher, Harrand Creek, effective May 26; Amanda Lilley, math specialist, Rucker Blvd. Elementary, effective May 26; Rebecca Moody, special ed aide, Coppinville Jr. High, effective May 26; Britni Morgan, Winterguard coach, EHS, effective Feb. 21; Lacey Phillips, Pre-K teacher, effective May 26; Stephen Phillips, math teacher, EHS, effective Feb. 25; Lynette Robinson, instructional aide, Pinedale Elementary, effective May 26; Carly Santon, special ed aide, EHS, effective Feb. 26; Marc Sieving, PE teacher, Dauphin Jr. High, effective Feb. 29.
Retirements:
Anna Bassett, instructional aide, Enterprise Early Education Center, effective June 1; Kathy Day, 2nd grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary, effective June 1; Shirley Dear, 2nd grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary, effective June 1; Martin Dunn, gifted teacher, Harrand Creek, effective June 1; Armand Millette, bus driver, effective April 1; Marianne Owens, bus driver, effective June 1; Audrey Payne, music/art teacher, EEEC, effective June 1; Lana Rowlett, 1st grade teacher, Harrand Creek, effective June 1; Gwendolyn Sable, 3rd grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary, effective June 1.
Transfers:
Britani Mercilliott, 2nd grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary, to gifted teacher, Harrand Creek, effective 2020-21 school year; Christopher Porter, special ed aide, Coppinville Jr. High, to special ed aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Feb. 26.
Employment:
Enterprise City Schools
Cindy Dunaway, part-time instructional aide, effective Feb. 26; Chris Flores, ESL aide, effective March 2; Candice Holley, special education teacher, (School TBA) effective Aug. 3; Frederick Rainer, part-time instructional aide, effective Feb. 26.
Enterprise High School
Brett Birdsong, summer school driver education teacher, effective July 1-30; Kelly Gonzalez, special education aide, effective March 9; Samantha Gonzalez, contract coach, effective Feb. 26; Jennifer Graham, contract head volleyball coach, effective Feb. 26, driver education teacher, effective Aug. 3; Amiee Sanders, math teacher, effective March 9; Carly Santo, health teacher, effective Feb. 26.
Transportation
Sheila Love, substitute bus driver, effective Feb. 26 (pending certification); Russell Sharp Jr., substitute bus driver, effective Feb. 26 pending certification; Frieda Stewart, substitute bus driver, effective Feb. 26 pending certification.
Supplements
Samantha Gonzalez, Winterguard coach (.50), effective Feb. 26.
