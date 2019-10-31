The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved a number of personnel actions at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Resignations

Sharese Beal, 6.5 hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition, effective Dec. 20; Ashley Blackmon, English teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 18; Alison Hussey, part-time pre-K aide, special projects center, effective Sept. 30; Lee Hyde, math teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 29; Thomasena Jones, 6.5 hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition, effective Oct. 31; Britni Morgan, winter guard coach, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 20.

Employments

Richard Watkins, contract coach, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30; Jacquelyn Holley, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Simone Lofton, first class pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Nov. 1; Audrey McMillin, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Jeanna Quattlebaum, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Judy Taylor, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Bethany Tindol, social science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 10; Chad Truitt, contract coach, Enterprise High School, effective Nov. 1; Jamie Waters, English teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 30; Matt Whitton, PE teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 31; Lori Cooper, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary School, effective Oct. 7; Teressa Byrd, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30; Jimmy Dan Carmichael, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30; Mary Ann Upchurch, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30; Justin Wayne Veazy, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30.

Leave

Evelyn Bonner, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise Career Tech Center, effective Nov. 7 — Dec. 20; Julie Butterworth, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Nov. 20 — Jan. 3; Johnny Bryant, bus driver, extended through Dec. 4; Lauren Galimore, secretary/bookkeeper, Special Projects Center, effective Sept. 23 — Oct. 21; Hali Quincey, math specialist, Pinedale Elementary School, effective Nov. 20 — Jan. 24; Janice White, bus driver, extended through Nov. 30.

Retirements

Johnny Johnson, eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School, effective Jan. 1; Henry McCoy, grounds/maintenance foreman, effective Jan. 1; Janice White, bus driver, effective Dec. 1.

Supplements

Matt Whitton, head varsity baseball, effective Oct. 31; Richard Watkins, .5 head junior high cheerleading Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30; Bianca Windham, .5 head junior high cheerleading Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30; Chad Truitt, winter guard coach, effective Nov. 1; Justin Hope, maintenance, effective Oct. 30.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments