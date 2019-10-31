The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved a number of personnel actions at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Resignations
Sharese Beal, 6.5 hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition, effective Dec. 20; Ashley Blackmon, English teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 18; Alison Hussey, part-time pre-K aide, special projects center, effective Sept. 30; Lee Hyde, math teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 29; Thomasena Jones, 6.5 hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition, effective Oct. 31; Britni Morgan, winter guard coach, Enterprise High School, effective Dec. 20.
Employments
Richard Watkins, contract coach, Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30; Jacquelyn Holley, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Simone Lofton, first class pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Nov. 1; Audrey McMillin, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Jeanna Quattlebaum, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Judy Taylor, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools, effective Oct. 1; Bethany Tindol, social science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 10; Chad Truitt, contract coach, Enterprise High School, effective Nov. 1; Jamie Waters, English teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 30; Matt Whitton, PE teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Oct. 31; Lori Cooper, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary School, effective Oct. 7; Teressa Byrd, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30; Jimmy Dan Carmichael, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30; Mary Ann Upchurch, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30; Justin Wayne Veazy, substitute bus driver, effective Oct. 30.
Leave
Evelyn Bonner, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise Career Tech Center, effective Nov. 7 — Dec. 20; Julie Butterworth, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Nov. 20 — Jan. 3; Johnny Bryant, bus driver, extended through Dec. 4; Lauren Galimore, secretary/bookkeeper, Special Projects Center, effective Sept. 23 — Oct. 21; Hali Quincey, math specialist, Pinedale Elementary School, effective Nov. 20 — Jan. 24; Janice White, bus driver, extended through Nov. 30.
Retirements
Johnny Johnson, eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School, effective Jan. 1; Henry McCoy, grounds/maintenance foreman, effective Jan. 1; Janice White, bus driver, effective Dec. 1.
Supplements
Matt Whitton, head varsity baseball, effective Oct. 31; Richard Watkins, .5 head junior high cheerleading Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30; Bianca Windham, .5 head junior high cheerleading Dauphin Junior High School, effective Oct. 30; Chad Truitt, winter guard coach, effective Nov. 1; Justin Hope, maintenance, effective Oct. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.