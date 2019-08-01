Board discusses school construction contract

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education discussed a contract for school construction during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Greg Faught recommended the board enter into a contract with TCU Consulting for $35,000 to oversee “various roofing projects” the board has scheduled to complete. According to information presented in a work session, the roofing projects are a priority at Harrand Creek Elementary School, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School and Dauphin Junior High School and are estimated to cost a total of $400,000.
Faught said the school system has had a “very positive experience” with the firm through its work on Enterprise High School, and the contract would be extremely beneficial for the school system as Enterprise does not have a contracting professional on staff to assist in overseeing construction projects.
“Over the last four or five years, (Maintenance Supervisor) Matt Routley and I have learned quite a bit about school construction, and the more we’ve learned, the more we realized we don’t know,” Faught said. “We’re not professionals in the industry; we’ve experienced good luck and we’ve experienced some bad luck. The option is really to go out and hire somebody who does this for a living -- they oversee the project, they help negotiate the architect and engineering fees, they make sure that we end up with the correct architect and engineer, they oversee the project, they make sure we’re paying the bills on time in relation to the percentage of the job that’s been completed… We really have no way to do that.”
Faught said that while the school system has done a good job of handling change orders and value engineering issues up to this point, they are not adequately trained to handle issues the same way industry professionals would.
“In the past, one of the things we’ve gotten caught up in is when a job comes in and we’ve not necessarily planned correctly, and it comes in over bid and we have to value engineer it,” Faught said. “It’s called value engineering, but it’s cost cutting because you don’t get dollar for dollar back when you do that. We’re trying to eliminate those costs and those mistakes. We’ve done great managing the change orders with all of our projects, but up front, it’s difficult for us to know when we’re sitting down with an architect and making sure all of our bases are covered -- we’re just not trained for that. I don’t mind going to the Owner Architect Contractor meetings every two weeks, but it’s just a lot for us, especially Matt Routley.
“Matt, his job has really gravitated out of maintenance and into construction supervision. He’s doing a great job with the maintenance, but it takes up an awful lot of his time and an awful lot of my time, and it’s on construction. We’d rather explore the opportunity to get somebody who’s got decades of experience with the industry to help us out with these projects.”
The board voted to approve the contract with TCU Consulting as per Faught’s recommendation.
Other business:
* The board approved an update to the current salary schedule, which Faught said will affect clerical aides, secretaries and bookkeepers.
* The board approved the purchase of a lawnmower from Dowling Tractor in the amount of $9,600.
* The board approved two out of state trip requests for employees and out of state trip requests for Rucker Boulevard Elementary School.
Personnel actions:
* Resignations -- Claudia Becker, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective May 28; Johnathan Clark, bus driver, Transportation, Effective June 30; Chelsey McCollough, history teacher, Enterprise High School, effective May 28; Matthew Thomas, bus driver, Transportation, effective May 28; Ericka Unterseher, ESL aide, Enterprise City School, effective May 28; Emily Wesley, ESL teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective July 22.
* Transfers -- Wilma Bacon, instructional aide, Enterprise Early Education Center -- instructional aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year; Allyson Harper, pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools -- special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, effective 2019-20 school year.
* Employments -- Rebecca Moody, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School, effective Aug. 5; Jessie Brooks, pre-K aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Christopher Hill, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Timothy Keel, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Caroline LaFave, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Aug. 1; Jennifer Holley, instructional aide, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Rebecca Joiner, FACS teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Stephanie Lukens, social science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Christopher Manasco, science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Aug. 1; Chris McFarland, contract wrestling coach, Enterprise High School, effective 2019-20 school year; Lauren Ivey, ESL teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School, effective Aug. 1; Angela Oliver, special education nurse/special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School, effective Aug. 1; Johnathan Clark, substitute bus driver, Transportation, effective July 31; Angela De Hoyos, bus driver, Transportation, effective Aug. 1; Jennifer Song, bus driver, Transportation, effective Aug. 1; Matthew Thomas, substitute bus driver, Transportation, effective July 31; Tim Walton, substitute bus driver, Transportation, effective July 31.
* 2019-20 Supplements -- Chris McFarland, assistant coach, Wrestling, effective 2019-20 school year.
