Crews have been working in the county on portions of Phase 1 of the water main replacement project, but have returned to the city limits this week according to Enterprise Field Superintendent Alan Mahan.
Work will be primarily in alleys.
“They’re on East Adams street next to First Baptist Church and they’ll be coming through that ally there from Adams to Lee Street over the next week or so,” Mahan said. “So they’re back in the alleys now replacing that line, then they’ll move on down the alleys as they get them finished.
“They are finished with the alley behind Rawls Hotel — that alley between College Street and the Rawls Hotel building.”
According to Mahan, work — including county work — should be close to completed by the end of Jan. 2020.
Board member Eugene Goolsby said he would like for crews to continue remaining county work until after Christmas.
“I was hoping they could stay out of downtown — the alleys and all — until after Christmas,” Goolsby said. “We’ve had so many complaints from the merchants, it’s unreal. They complained about they can’t even go out the back door to take their garbage out. A lot (of merchants) ship and receive through the back door.”
Mahan said work it would be possible to ask crews to return to county work until after Christmas, especially since crews have “quite a bit of work out in the county.”
Regarding Phase 2 of the water main replacement project, Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said there will likely be a pre-construction conference in January.
He also said he spoke to the contractor about work beginning around January, with completion coming around Nov. 2020.
