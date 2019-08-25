Field Superintendent Alan Mahan and City of Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan updated the Enterprise Water Works Board on some ongoing projects during Wednesday’s water board meeting.
Phase 1 of the city’s water main replacement project is expected to be completed in November or December, according to Mahan, with hopes to begin Phase 2 in December.
“If we advertise (for Phase 2) in October, it looks like sometime in December would be a notice to proceed,” Mahan said.
Phase 1 of the project, according to Morgan, is about 45-50% completed. In a work session of the Enterprise City Council earlier this week, Morgan said the contractor is performing good work but is moving behind schedule with only one crew working.
Board member John Mitchell, Jr. said the timeline is “pretty aggressive to think to be done in November, December at the rate we’re at now.”
Morgan said expectations are for the project to “speed up on (county roads) quite a bit,” and he added that plans are ready for Phase 2.
In other business, Mahan addressed the board about purchasing a sodium hypochlorite system for the well on Rucker Boulevard.
“Generally, we use chlorine gas in our wells,” Mahan said. “We all know chlorine gas poses a danger, but that’s the only thing out there to treat water. The new technology out there that people are starting to turn to -- especially in areas where there’s more population around subdivisions and businesses and things of that sort -- (is) using the sodium hypochlorite system. Basically, it’s liquid bleach.”
Mahan said the well is adjacent to an elementary school, and the system would remove any risks of using chlorine gas.
“When that well was built back in 1978, the well was approximately 300 yards from the school,” said Mahan. “Over time, of course, the school has built and gotten closer to the well, and so it’s coming pretty close to the point where we feel we need to probably change from this chlorine gas as far as safety concerns.”
Board member Eugene Goolsby asked how the chemical is stored.
“It comes in the same drums our fluoride does -- 15 gallon drums,” Mahan responded. “We just order it the same way we order fluoride. It would be stored in the well house and it would be locked like the chlorine gas is. This is probably the biggest concern area with this one being around a more populated area than most of the wells. When wells are built, they’re posted in isolated areas (and) as time goes on they build around those areas and it grows.
“When we talk about chlorine gas -- there’s all kinds of safety features out there we can put on our well houses that if there’s any little hiccup that system sends us an alarm and we respond to that. As far as proximity to schools and things like that, they’ve started using this kind of chemical near parks and schools. I’ve checked with other cities; a few cities in this area -- I won’t name the cities -- but we’ve got one that they actually used at a well near a park.”
Goolsby asked about the well “that will be up at what I call the old Food World place -- would we be using this when we do the new one?”
That has not been considered yet, according to Mahan, but will be addressed in the future.
Mitchell asked about price comparisons between chlorine gas and sodium hypochlorite, and Mahan said while the chemical is more expensive there will be savings as far as the operation of the chlorinator.
Mahan said $10,500 was budgeted for the project, and it was unanimously approved.
Meanwhile, the board:
* Authorized Mahan to seek bids for a new ground penetrating radar machine, used to detect water mains. Mahan said the current GPR machine is 10 years old and no longer reliable, and the department has to perform around 15 to 20 “locates” per day. An initial quote was for $28,000. Mahan said the current GTR machine has seen heavy use and “more than paid for itself.”
