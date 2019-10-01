The Enterprise Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in the woods off of County Road 156 in Enterprise.
On Sept. 30, at 8 p.m., EPD Officers responded to the 4000 Block of County Road 156 after a property owner discovered a vehicle with a dead body in the driver seat. Due to the state of decomposition of the body, the remains will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for analysis. A positive identification of the body cannot be made at this time and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified. EPD Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and no further information will be released.
The Enterprise Police Department requests that anyone with additional information regarding this investigation to call 334-347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
