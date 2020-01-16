epd logo

The Enterprise Police Department has concluded a death investigation that was initiated on Sept. 30, 2019.

In the investigation, a property owner discovered a body in a vehicle on their property. Through DNA testing, the identity of the deceased has been confirmed to be James Masterson, 54, of Enterprise.

The Enterprise Police Department has ruled out foul play as the cause of death.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments