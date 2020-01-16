The Enterprise Police Department has concluded a death investigation that was initiated on Sept. 30, 2019.
In the investigation, a property owner discovered a body in a vehicle on their property. Through DNA testing, the identity of the deceased has been confirmed to be James Masterson, 54, of Enterprise.
The Enterprise Police Department has ruled out foul play as the cause of death.
