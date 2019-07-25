Boll Weevil collision leaves one seriously injured
Enterprise Police Department

The Enterprise Police Department on Wednesday, July 24, at 8:03 p.m., responded to a traffic accident involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The traffic accident occurred on Boll Weevil Circle near the intersection of Daleville Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the passenger vehicle was attempting to cross Boll Weevil Circle and struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this traffic accident.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments