The fountain of the Boll Weevil Monument will turn purple tonight in observance of National Purple Heart Day, which falls on Aug. 7 each year.
The day is meant to honor and remember those men and women who were wounded or those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
“I know people will drive by the monument and see the fountain turned purple and think it’s pretty,” said Military Order of the Purple Heart Enterprise Chapter 2216 Senior Vice Commander Robert Green. “It is, but I want people to be aware of why it’s being turned purple when they see that fountain -- to know the true meaning of it.”
According to the Military Order of the Purple Heart website, the Purple Heart is awarded to U.S. armed forces members “who are wounded by an instrument of water in the hands of the enemy.” The combat decoration is also awarded posthumously to next of kin “in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.”
Green said the fountain did go purple in Nov. 2018 for National Veterans and Military Families Month, but this will be the first time the fountain has been changed for National Purple Heart Day.
The area around the fountain will be decorated with signs and other materials on Wednesday night as well.
In May 2016, Enterprise was designated a Purple Heart City. Green said the city has always been supportive of Purple Heart veterans and activities and Enterprise Chapter 2216, which has 32 members.
Several activities occur nationally on Aug. 7 to honor Purple Heart recipients.
