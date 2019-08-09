Boll Weevil Monument turns purple on Purple Heart Day

Enterprise’s Boll Weevil Monument on Wednesday night turned purple to honor Purple Heart veterans and their sacrifices for National Purple Heart Day. The day is meant to honor and remember those men and women who were wounded or those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Robert Green, Military Order of the Purple Heart Enterprise Chapter 2216 Senior Vice Commander, said it is important for people to remember what the purple fountain stands for as they drive by the monument.
