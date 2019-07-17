Shooting bond

Erica Latoya Alexander

An Enterprise woman facing murder charges has had her bond set at $100,000.

Erica Latoya Alexander, 34, was arrested at 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, according to Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Billy Haglund.

Alexander was arrested after officers on July 13, around 10:30 p.m., responded to a shooting near the 100 block of White Street in Enterprise and “discovered a deceased male victim with a gunshot wound to the head,” according to Haglund.

The victim was identified as Latosha Genita Jones, 31, of Enterprise.

Alexander was transported to the Coffee County Jail after her arrest. As of July 16, Alexander remained incarcerated according to Coffee County Jail staff.

She faces three additional charges -- carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree possession of marijuana and probation violation. The charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana each yield a $5,000 bond.

This is an active investigation. The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime, call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

