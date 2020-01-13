Sam Boswell Honda on Saturday donated a check of $4,465 to the Wiregrass Wounded Veteran's Committee for construction of the floating dock on Fort Rucker's Lake Tholocco. The money was raised with the Enterprise dealership donating $5 per test drive from Sept. 1-Nov. 30 in 2019. Here, Chuck Seitz (left) of the WWVC accepts the check from Trey Rivers (center), sales consultant at Sam Boswell Honda, and O'Neal Boswell, Owner of Sam Boswell Honda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.