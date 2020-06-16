Enterprise resident Daiseree Bowers earned her Master’s degree in Business Administration from WGU at the university’s first virtual commencement ceremony May 30.
“We are thrilled that students were able to participate in a virtual ceremony. Watching our graduates like Daiseree accept her degree amid everything going on right now is a proud moment for everyone at WGU,” said Dr. Kimberly K. Estep, vice president, Southeast region. “It has been amazing to see WGU students rise to the challenge and receive the degrees they’ve worked hard to earn. This is a monumental time in their lives, and we are honored to be a part of it.”
WGU is an online, nonprofit university formed in 1997 aimed at providing working adults an affordable, convenient option to earn a degree and support workforce needs in the country. WGU offers bachelor’s and master’s programs in four colleges: education, health care, business, and information technology.
Graduates are welcome to attend any of the in-person WGU commencement ceremonies held around the country in the future, in addition to the virtual commencement.
In Alabama, more than 983 students are enrolled in WGU.
, which has conferred more than 1,124 degrees in the state.
