Bowron recognized as Lion of the Year

Submitted by Enterprise Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club recently recognized one of its members for his years of service to the club. Outgoing President Chris Jones presented Warren Bowron (left) with the Lion of the Year Award and the prestigious Melvin Jones Award. The Melvin Jones Award is given to a member who exemplifies the spirit of service to Lions and is named for the founder of the Lions Club International. Bowron will continue to serve the local club as its 1st Vice-President, Tailtwister, and LEO advisor.
