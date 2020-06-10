A power outage snarled traffic and affected about 2,500 Alabama Power customers, including businesses, Wednesday morning along a stretch of the Boll Weevil Circle.
Trent Dillard, Alabama Power customer relations manager, said the problem was resolved in 30 minutes to an hour — from around 10:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Enterprise Police were directing traffic at signals that were out during the outage.
“We did some switching to get everyone back up. We’re doing some investigation on our side to see exactly what took place,” Dillard said after the problem was resolved.
“In theory, what we do is if there’s a different way we can reroute the electricity from a different source to get everybody back up, we’ll do that to give us time to do some testing and figure out what took place.”
He said crews identified the source of the problem at the substation near the Po Folks area.
“Usually, on a day like this, you’ll have an animal — a bird, a squirrel, a snake — get in that conductor and tripped a breaker and that had everything out. We are on site at that substation reviewing what went on.”
