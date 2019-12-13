Enterprise native and current president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, Katie Boyd Britt, was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s ceremony celebrating 100 years of the Boll Weevil Monument.
She said being called to speak at such an historic occasion was a “tremendous privilege.”
“Not just because this is a monumental occasion celebrating 100 years of the Boll Weevil Monument, but because I am immensely proud to be from Enterprise,” Britt said. “During my years as Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and now as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, I have always been proud to tell people I am from Enterprise.
“It fills me with great pride to see a healthy business atmosphere and a thriving downtown, which I expect to get even better since we are now part of the Main Street Alabama initiative.”
Britt said Enterprise has many quality-of-life benefits and a “reputation as a patriotic and progressive community.” She is forever impacted by the values she said were instilled in her from the community.
“When I think about what it means to be from Enterprise and what it’s taught me being from Enterprise, I immediately think of hard work,” Britt said. “I am the daughter of two small business owners who raised me to understand that achievements are not given but rather earned. They taught me that success doesn’t mean as much when it comes without effort.
“My grandparents, parents and family members and my community — this community — taught me the value and importance of diversity: racial diversity, cultural diversity, diversity of knowledge and education and socioeconomic diversity. I learned that embracing and honoring the difference of people and circumstances usually leads to fresh observations, creative perspectives and even better solutions.”
Britt shared some of her memories about the monument.
“Growing up, I passed this statue almost everyday heading to and from dance,” Britt said. “I would see this elegant lady with her white gown flowing to her feet on a gold-trim, cast-iron pedestal. In stark contrast to her is that menacing, long-beaked bug that she holds in her hands at the end of our outstretched arms — high above her head.
“At home we cherish pictures of my mother — former Miss Enterprise, Miss National Peanut and Miss ESJC — standing beside (the monument) when the Boll Weevil plaque was dedicated. I was always aware of the history of the monument, but I have to admit that I didn’t always think how the monument itself reflected the values of this community.”
She said the Boll Weevil Monument is representative of many parts of Enterprise and shares a positive message.
“The boll weevil was our enemy back then,” Britt said. “It destroyed the way of life we had known, but it’s also credited with assisting in the forging of a new way of life. It led farmers to be open to the ideas and wise counsel of Dr. George Washington Carver regarding the diversification of crops. It pushed them to expand to other industries, which brought Enterprise and Coffee County back to prosperity.
“This statue serves as a reminder that good can rise out of tragedy and that people working together and willing to take a chance can triumph.”
Britt said the monument has stood through wars and hardships, including the 2007 tornado. Through those challenges, she said, it has stood for a spirit of helping, of faith and of overcoming.
“It’s about taking challenges and dealing with them as opportunities,” she said. “It’s about having character and integrity and grit in the face of adversity. That’s what I believe, and that’s what I believe Bon Fleming meant when he helped finance this monument in 1919. It’s a tribute to the determination it took for the people of Enterprise to perhaps step outside their comfort zone, think outside the box and resolve to be the ones to change things for the better.”
