Coffee County EMA Director James Brown had more encouraging COVID-19 numbers to present at the County Commission meeting Monday morning in New Brockton.
Brown noted the number of positive cases in the county is up to 153, but the rate is down from recent weeks.
“The numbers have come down a little bit, but they may go back up because we had 40 tests done at the Health Department last week,” the EMA director said. “We also have 50-something active cases, so 90-something have already come off their quarantine. The active cases are definitely coming down.”
As of Sunday, Medical Center Enterprise had tested 153 with 15 positive tests and two pending. MCE’s numbers do not indicate that these patients have or have not been a patient in the hospital.
Brown also told the county commission about a new system — the Battelle CCDS (Critical Care Decontamination System) — FEMA is bringing to Birmingham that can help extend the life of some personal protective equipment.
“We’ll be able to ship our N95 masks to Birmingham to have them cleaned and sent back to us,” Brown said, adding N95s can be cleaned up to 20 times. “So that should really help us out with our number of masks if we can get a rotation done where we send them up and get them back.
“A person can put their name in the interior so they get their mask back. They won’t do ones with a foam base in them and they won’t do them if they have makeup and things like that on them. That should start this week.”
Brown was asked by Commission Chairman Dean Smith about wearing masks in public and the EMA director said he recommended it.
“It’s always a good idea to wear them, not necessarily to protect yourself but to protect other people,” Brown said. “That way if you cough you’re protecting other people around you.”
Asked about availability, Brown said most masks now are going to be homemade.
“Anything will work,” Brown said, noting a bandana or a scarf can be effective. “We understand that getting hold of regular masks is expensive. It’s expensive for us. Last time I looked at surgical masks, you get a thing of 50 of them and it was $67. Normally it was $6.”
Commissioner Kim Ellis said you can google instructions and YouTube and other places online can show you how to make a bandana look “like a fitted mask” in about two minutes.
As far as other types of personal protective equipment, Brown noted the short supply of gowns in the area.
“We’re trying to fill that, hopefully soon,” he said.
Smith asked him about the overall severity of COVID-19 in Coffee County.
“It hasn’t been as severe as far as what we were expecting by the numbers from other states and other countries,” Brown said. “Through the state it’s been about what we would have expected. But because we social distanced we knocked those numbers down. I praise everybody for doing that. Now we just need to open up sensibly and as we do that watch those numbers and make sure we don’t overtask our health care system.”
That was the original idea behind the plan to stop the spread of the virus in the firsts place.
“What our goal was, if you remember back, was flattening the curve and making sure we didn’t overtask our system so that if people needed to go to the hospital they could,” Brown said. “We definitely did a good job with that. So as long as we can maintain that ability to treat people that do get sick, that’s going to be our main goal.”
Commissioner Josh Carnley praised Brown and the job the EMA team has done in terms of distributing the limited PPE (personal protective equipment) he’s had.
“I sat in a meeting with first responders and emergency managers and they were bragging on James and Coffee County and our EMA,” Carnley said, who added he got a sense of the level of county cooperation that exists here. “We really rely on these guys and they’ve done an excellent job.”
Smith echoed those remarks.
“Coffee County’s got the best staff and employees and attitudes,” he said. “You don’t see this across the whole state. We’ve been to places where they’re feuding. Thank goodness we don’t have that.”
Brown also updated commissioners on the potential for federal assistance from the April 19 storm.
“We’re very close to our numbers for getting enough (damages) to have a (disaster) declaration,” Brown said. “We need $7.5 million in the state and $192,000 or so in the county. We’re well above that. We’re at $445,000 worth of damage in the county — including roads and bridges, the highway department and the (utility) co-ops, which were a large part of it. Talking to South Alabama Electric, they said they had more damage than they in (Hurricane) Opal.”
Pike County had almost $800,000 worth of damage in its Preliminary Damage Assessment, Brown noted.
“We’ve got a couple other counties to put in for it, so I think we’ll make our thresholds,” he said. “It should be going up to the Governor, I hope, by the end of the week. Then it depends on the President, whether he approves that for a (disaster) declaration or not.”
In other business, the Coffee County Commission approved the recommendation of County Engineer Marty Lentz and awarded a bid for lime rock to C.R. Pate Brooklyn Limestone Quarry in Evergreen. C.R. Pate bid $13 per ton ALDOT 825 base grade, $8 per ton for fine, $13 per ton for Nos. 1, 2 and 3 sizes and $24 ton for Class I and Class II RIP-RAP.
Southern Rock and Lime in Florala bid on several, but not all of those sizes. C.R. Pate was the low bidder in each category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.