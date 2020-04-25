COVID-19 may have peaked in Alabama in general, but it hasn’t yet in Coffee County.
“We’ve been going up about five a day for the past four days,” EMA Director James Brown said Friday afternoon. “But we’re kind of on a steady. We’re not going down, but we’re not going up by a terrible amount. We’re hoping that we’re nearing a peak.”
As of Saturday morning, there have been 87 confirmed cases in Coffee County according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website. There have been 480 total tests conducted — and remember, a person must have symptoms before he or she is tested — and no deaths have been attributed to the virus.
As far as the testing numbers at Medical Center Enterprise, 101 people have been tested with six confirmed cases and seven tests are pending.
The hospital’s testing numbers have always been transmitted to the appropriate regulatory agencies. After consultation with various agencies it was determined that public release of the testing date was in the best interest of the general public.
“Confirmed cases” does not mean these individuals are or were hospitalized, only that they tested positive, Brown noted.
He added MCE is extremely conscientious with medically sensitive information and honors all requests for medical privacy of its patients. MCE will not release hospitalization information on active cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.