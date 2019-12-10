lions brown photo

Edward Brown

 Submitted photo

Enterprise Lion Edward Brown was recently recognized for 20 years of continuous membership by Lions International.

An attorney in Alabama for the previous 30 years, Brown joined the Enterprise Lions Club in 1998. He first served in the position of Leo Adviser, and later became the Club’s membership chairman. After moving up the ranks of three vice-president positions, he served as President of the Club in the 2011-12 term.

He credits his membership in Lions as both professionally and personally rewarding. Participating in the Lions fundraising projects each year, Brown claims, is an excellent way for one to give back to society, help the visually impaired, wounded warriors, and veterans in general and families in need on an international level. Brown states, “It feels great to be a Lion.”

