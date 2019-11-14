Brown speaks at Enterprise Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed James Brown, Director of the Coffee County EMA, as its guest speaker. The Emergency Management Agency works to prepare the community for an emergency, respond to emergencies, help the community recover from emergencies and disasters, and mitigate the effects of an emergency or disaster.
The staff hopes to educate people as to what they should do to be prepared for an emergency or disaster, as well as to help them recover afterwards. Brown noted that ninety percent of EMA’s efforts involve helping communities recover from disasters. He explained that their objectives are to save lives first, stabilize the situation or incident immediately afterwards, protect property (such as putting out fires), and assess needs or damage.
It is at the “assess needs or damage” level that the Federal Emergency Management Agency gets involved. Brown outlined the ways in which FEMA and other agencies respond to emergencies and disasters. The local EMA prepares preliminary damage assessments, which are then sent to the Governor’s office and on up to the President of the U.S. for approval. Public assistance is available to repair roads, bridges, parks, etc., and consists of emergency assistance (such as debris removal) and permanent work (actually repairing infrastructure).
Individual assistance involves working with persons who have been affected by the emergency or disaster to determine the extent to which they were insured against disasters and to assess the property damage they may have suffered. Individuals must apply for assistance from FEMA. Coffee County belongs to a ten-county area that is headquartered in Pike County.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.