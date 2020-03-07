James Bullinger was almost literally on top of the world last month in Ecuador.
He had fought nearly 10 hours through the snow and ice, ignored the sulfuric smell in the air from Cotopaxi and reached the rim of the semi-active volcano at 9:31 a.m. Feb. 16.
He was physically drained, setting a personal best with the climb at 19,347 feet. But he was mentally charged up, knowing the climb helped raise more than $10,220 from 47 pledges that will help restore a Cessna YH-41A “Seneca” helicopter for the Army Aviation Museum.
Bullinger had made two previous climbing trips to Ecuador. This one took eight days, and he made a series of acclimation climbs on different volcanic peaks.
On Feb. 10 he and his guide, Estalin Suarez of AGR Expeditions, climbed the remnants of the Pasochoa volcano at 13,780 feet. The next day he climbed to 15,718 on El Corazon volcano. On Feb. 13 he reached 17,268 feet on Iliniza Sur.
After each climb, he returned to lower altitude for rest. His body adapted to the low oxygen levels at altitude, enabling his fundraising climb Feb. 16 on Cotapaxi, the second-tallest peak in Ecuador.
He said his favorite part of climbing is the view.
“My favorite time — I just love it — is when the sun first comes up, those colors,” Bullinger said. “That’s what I love about climbing. You’re seeing stuff that other people normally never have an opportunity to experience. …
“Most of the climbs begin in the wee hours of the morning. What happens, when the sun comes up the ice and snow warms and begins to melt and you have rock and ice fall or icicles cracking and falling off rocks, tumbling. You don’t want to be on the mountain after the sun rises beyond 9 a.m., depending on the altitude you’re at, because of the danger of a rock fall and ice. You try to get to summit by sunrise. Descents usually take half the time.”
In fact, it took Bullinger and Suarez nine hours and 45 minutes to climb Cotopaxi. Their start was delayed by rain until 11:45 p.m. They reached the summit at 9:30 a.m. The descent took only three hours and 30 minutes — and may have been even quicker had Bullinger not felt the effects of a busy week.
“It’s not the altitude, it’s my age,” the 62-year-old said. “I run out of energy. I never felt so weak, so drained. I was having energy issues coming down off Cotopaxi, and had to stop, not to catch my breath, but just to rest and push on.”
Of course spilling blood at the summit may not have helped, either. Suarez was taking drone video of the climb and its battery was extremely low. Bullinger knew that he could grab the drone by its frame and flip it over and the motor would stop. Only the gusting wind made for a tougher catch than he expected. The drone slipped and sliced his fingers.
“There was blood all over the summit,” he said. “We taped my fingers. No infection. It’s all healed up nicely.”
That was not the scariest part of the trip. The third climb up Iliniza Sur was more challenging than Bullinger anticipated. It was a steeper climb — 60 degrees in places — and very difficult climbing up ice.
“You kick the toes of your crampons (the teeth-like devices that attach to the front of your boots) and jab your ice axe into the ice as you go up,” Bullinger demonstrated.
“I’m doing jab and kick, jab and kick, jab and kick. It was a whole different set of muscles. I’m not normally sore after a climb, but my calves and my legs were screaming. Plus this is 4 o’clock in the morning in pitch dark, other than headlights.”
Fortunately, he had the experienced and nimble Suarez as his guide.
“He just went up this thing like it’s nothing,” Bullinger said. “He goes ahead and screws in two ice screws to the slope and basically sets anchors and he’s get me on a belay rope all the way. When we were at the top, you could see the ice and frost on us. My gloves had frozen to the ice axe. That was actually the scariest climb I’ve ever done.”
Thirty-six hours later, he started the climb to Cotopaxi.
“I probably should have waited at least 48 hours,” he said in hindsight.
During his eight days in Ecuador, Bullinger lost about 5½ pounds. He came back with some sunburn, despite heavily applying sunscreen.
“Ultraviolet light at 19,000 feet will just fry you in seconds,” he said.
He is thankful to everyone who pledged to support his climb. He exceeded his goal of $9,500.
“I could have gone and made the climb, sure, but we’d have nothing to show for it,” he said. “At least now we have more than $10,000 for the restoration of this aircraft. What they’ll do with it is in the fall of next year they’re going to open a new training support facility. They’ll call it a museum wing extension. All the extra aircraft displays will be around these facilities. They want to put this aircraft in there.”
Bob Mitchell, director of the Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker, suggested the Seneca when Bullinger asked about the next restoration.
“He said we have this Cessna — and that got my interest,” Bullinger said. “Everybody knows Cessna builds airplanes, but this was a helicopter. It was a venture from the 1950s. What got the Army’s attention was they landed it on top of Pike’s Peak at 14,000 feet.
“It was a tremendous high altitude helicopter. The Army got interested. In June of 1956 it purchased 10 for test and evaluation. It set an altitude record. It went to 30,335 feet, which is phenomenal for a two-bladed, rotary piston helicopter. The UH-1 that I flew, if I got to 10,000 feet at 30 knots, that was pretty darned impressive.”
The Seneca was a short-lived project. The evolution of the gas turbine engine — more powerful, more economical and easier to maintain than the rotary piston engine — made it obsolete.
“Out of the 50 they made, about half of them were military sales, again, because they could fly at altitude,” he said.
In fact, Ecuador had six of those helicopters, although none have survived.
The Army Aviation Museum doesn’t have a budget for restoration, Bullinger said.
“Those have to come from private funds. That’s the function of the Army Aviation Museum Foundation,” he said. “I’ve been on its board of directors since 2004.”
He got the idea for the charity climb from the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Army Aviation Association, which raised money on a climb last August.
“That was the genesis for doing it,” Bullinger said. “There a number of aircraft stacked in there waiting for some type of restoration so they can be displayed.”
Bullinger did a fine job recording his trip on the Army Aviation Museum Foundation Facebook page.
“If people have an interested they can still come and pledge towards it because 100 percent of the money is tax deductible and 100 percent of the money goes to aircraft restoration,” Bullinger said. “So even though we reached our goal, the extra money will be applied to other aircraft.”
