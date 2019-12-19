Burroughs speaks at Enterprise Lions Club meeting

The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Alabama Lions District 34-C Governor Yvonne Burroughs as its guest speaker. District 34-C comprises 40 Lions Clubs serving communities in southern Alabama. Governor Burroughs travels throughout the district visiting local Lions Clubs, providing updates on activities taking place in the district and the state.
Burroughs joined the Eight Mile Lions Club in the Mobile area in 2008. Previously, she was involved in the mobile screening project that brings vision screening to local communities and served as district vice governor.
Burroughs spoke about her plan for the district, using the acronym POWER to illustrate her goals.
P for “Professional Development.” She encouraged members and officers to attend leadership programs to learn more about Lionism and becoming leaders within the organization.
O for “One new member.” She asked clubs to recruit at least one new member each year. The district has 1,123 members, and more in District 34-C than in any other district. She encouraged clubs to work toward diversity in their clubs, inviting younger people to become members and bringing LEO (the highschool equivalent to Lions Clubs) students into the clubs.
W for supporting our own. The International Lions Club Foundation has set a goal of raising $300 million in three years, and the district has a goal of raising $36,000. All funds are allocated for the projects and charities that Lions support worldwide.
E for “Engaging the Community.” The Enterprise Lions Club has done an outstanding job involving the community in its projects through the Boll Weevil 100 event, the handicapped accessible cabin at Fort Rucker, and its support of local organizations and activities.
R for “Recording and Reporting Projects.” Burroughs encouraged the club to record and report its projects to the district and the state, so that others will know what is happening locally.
Following her presentation, Governor Burroughs recognized several members for their many years of service. Both Ron Jones and Warren Bowron were presented with 30-year pins. George Baum, Tim Laster, and Doug Allgood received 15-year pins. George Heneveld was recognized for 25 years of service to Lions.
