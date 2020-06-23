Troy University and the Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting two training seminars on July 15 for small business owners at the Enterprise Chamber building.

From 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the Small Business Development Center at Troy will offer “QuickBooks Training for Beginners.” The cost of the program is $79 if registered by July 10. Thereafter, the fee is $99.

The class will cover QuickBooks Desktop versions Pro and Premier, and focuses on basic accounting, setting up a company, setting up and working with customers, sales taxes, inventory, vendors, bank accounts, and payroll services.

Up to three hours of free one-on-one assistance is available upon request after completing the class.

To register for QuickBooks, visit http://bit.ly/qbenterprisejuly15 or email Brenda Marcum at bmarcum@troy.edu.

From 1:30-3:30 p.m., the center will present “Starting a Business,” a two-hour program aimed at the steps needed to get a business up and running successfully.

This event is provided free of charge, but attendees must register by visiting http://bit.ly/startingabusinessenterjuly or by emailing Marcum at bmarcum@troy.edu.

For more information on the services provided by the Small Business Development Center at Troy, call 334-770-2620.

