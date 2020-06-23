Troy University and the Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting two training seminars on July 15 for small business owners at the Enterprise Chamber building.
From 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the Small Business Development Center at Troy will offer “QuickBooks Training for Beginners.” The cost of the program is $79 if registered by July 10. Thereafter, the fee is $99.
The class will cover QuickBooks Desktop versions Pro and Premier, and focuses on basic accounting, setting up a company, setting up and working with customers, sales taxes, inventory, vendors, bank accounts, and payroll services.
Up to three hours of free one-on-one assistance is available upon request after completing the class.
To register for QuickBooks, visit http://bit.ly/qbenterprisejuly15 or email Brenda Marcum at bmarcum@troy.edu.
From 1:30-3:30 p.m., the center will present “Starting a Business,” a two-hour program aimed at the steps needed to get a business up and running successfully.
This event is provided free of charge, but attendees must register by visiting http://bit.ly/startingabusinessenterjuly or by emailing Marcum at bmarcum@troy.edu.
For more information on the services provided by the Small Business Development Center at Troy, call 334-770-2620.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.