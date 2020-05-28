employees photo

Enterprise City employees were treated to lunch one day recently, thanks to Bryars-Warren Drug Co. Owner/Pharmacist Jeremy Willette (far right) sent over lunches for the City Hall employees who worked throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. The Rawls Restaurant prepared the lunches and Chef Pervis Russell (second from right) helped Willette deliver the meals. Among those who enjoyed the good food were (from left) Callie Melton, Cynthia Adams, LeeAnn Turman and Bobbi Jo Lewis.

 City of Enterprise
