Robert Byrd recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about his experiences in Guatemala while employed there with Van Heusen shirt factory. Sent to Guatemala to start a new factory, Byrd looked for opportunities to volunteer in the local community. In 1997, he was introduced to a young boy named Rene Segura who had lost most of his four limbs following an encounter with electrical wires.
Segura was trying to retrieve a kite tangled in electrical lines when he was severely shocked; unable to get to a hospital to receive treatment, Segura eventually lost his legs and arms to amputation. Byrd took the initiative and contacted the Shriner’s Hospital, which eventually agreed to treat Segura at its hospital in Tampa, Florida.
At the Shriner’s Hospital, Segura was fitted with prosthetics and taught how to function using them. He traveled back and forth from his home in Guatemala to Tampa for several years, until he was 20 years old.
In the meantime, Byrd and several of his friends decided to build Segura and his family a new home, as Segura had been living in a hovel for most of his life. They constructed a cinder block home, furnished it, and equipped it with the supplies Segura and his mother would need to live there. In addition, they built a home for Segura’s sister right next door to Segura’s home. Byrd noted that the First United Methodist Church of Hartford has supported the efforts to help Segura and his family and has adopted the family as one of its outreach ministries. He also said that the EHS class of 1956, his graduating class, helped support the building of Segura’s house.
Segura completed his education and has received the equivalent of a Master’s Degree in social work which would allow him to work with the government. However, due to his physical condition, he has been unable to find employment, even though he is very capable of working. In the absence of regular employment, Segura has opened an internet cafe in his home as a way to earn some income.
The Byrds are now in their 80’s and are hopeful others will step up to continue to provide support for Segura and his family. The First United Methodist Church of Hartford continues to support Segura and would welcome financial contributions to his care.
The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks restaurant.
