Carol Boylston (second from left), National Defense Committee Chair for John Coffee National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented an ROTC Medal and certificate to Cadet Captain Shani M. Waters at Enterprise High School on Wednesday. The certificate from the National Defense Committee of NSDAR reads as follows: “The National Defense Medal is presented to Cadet Captain Shani M. Waters an ROTC student who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officer’s Corp.” Pictured are (from left) SGM Gary Price of the JROTC Wildcat Battalion at EHS, Boylston, Waters and Colonel Dennis Griffin, SR Army Instructor for the JROTC Wildcat Battalion at EHS.

 JACQUE HAWKINS
