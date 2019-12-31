Judge Roy Moore, candidate for U.S. Senate, will be the guest speaker at the Jan. 13 meeting of the Coffee County Republican Club at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. Moore, a life-long Alabamian, is a West Point graduate, a Vietnam War veteran, and a 1977 graduate of the University of Alabama Law School. He served in various judicial positions and was elected twice to serve as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. He will face off with other Republican candidates in the March 3 Alabama primary election. The winner of the Senate primary race will run against Democrat incumbent Doug Jones in the November General Election. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with social time (we will order from the menu) and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited — no reservations necessary. For more information, contact CCRC Chairman Ed Foy at 334-494-4663.
