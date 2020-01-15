ENTERPRISE — Five of the six Republican candidates seeking to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby in the 2nd Congressional District spoke Wednesday at a luncheon forum hosted by the Republican Women of Coffee County.
Thomas W. Brown Jr., Jeff Coleman, Troy King, Barry Moore and Bob Rogers made opening statements and answered questions during the program at the Enterprise Country Club.
A sixth candidate, Jessica Taylor, who has pledged to form a conservative “squad” to counter the one that includes Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Taylor sent her regrets in a letter read by Carol Boylston, who directed the program.
The candidates voiced their support for President Donald Trump and each asked for prayers, support and votes in the March 3 primary.
Several of the candidates insisted they are running for the job — and not against each other.
The question-and-answer session created the most eye-opening responses.
Coleman faced two very tough questions about a lawsuit against his moving company, in which a civil case was settled for $5 million and a criminal case saw a manager go to prison.
The candidate insisted his company had done nothing wrong.
“Litigation in this country is out of control,” he said, adding the matter was “a frivolous and meritless case.”
“The settlement was legal fees,” he said. “The only people that made any money in this litigation (were attorneys). …
“We were hit by the U.S. government — an Obama U.S. attorney — and it was wrong. We’ve got to do everything we can in this country to protect against that type of activity. (The case) was brought by a U.S. attorney by President Obama and a lawyer in South Carolina. It was meritless; our people did nothing wrong. I’m going to Washington to push back against that.
“Our people work hard every day to serve with honor, care and respect. We’re proud of serve the U.S. military each and every day. Jeff Coleman is not going to be in the business of tearing other people down.”
Coleman also was asked about an upcoming $2 billion contract to be awarded by the Department of Defense for a sole-source manager of household good movers for military personnel. He was asked if his company was going to bid for the contract, and if that raised ethics concerns once he got to Washington on issues of military or transportation.
“Our company will operate as a sub-contractor, so we will not bid on that particular contract,” he said, adding it was a “huge contract” that “is vitally needed.”
“We can change the relocation and moving program for the U.S. military,” he said. “They’re the best and brightest, and they deserve an excellent quality move.”
He noted that his great-great-grandfather started his company with two horses and a wagon.
“Everything we’ve done we’ve earned,” Coleman said. “We employ 2,500 teammates — 500 Alabamians. I’m telling you, I’m the job creator in this race. I’m about economic development and what we can do to make a difference in this country.
“And I would do nothing wrong ethically. I would recuses myself in any way. I’ve just served as a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army. I’ve been cleared, I’ve gone through every procedure to get that. I’ve always operated with honor, care, respect and integrity and humility, and I’ll always do that.”
Moore faced a tough question about his grand jury indictment in 2014 in an investigation by the state attorney general. The former state representative likened his case to that of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, calling it a “perjury trap.”
“What you find out is when you go to the swamp — whether it be in Montgomery or Washington D.C. — if you’re standing for people and values and start to get in the way of the money and special interests, you put a bull’s-eye on your back,” Moore said. “I was the victim of a perjury trap, the same thing Gen. Flynn was dragged into.
“But I’ll say this: Jeremiah 29:11 says ‘I know the plans I have for you. The plan is to prosper you and not to do you harm.’ Through that process I have learned — and Mike Pence said in his book, ‘You should never seek authority without humility because at some point then it becomes more about you than the people you serve.’
“Well, the Lord broke me through that process. He’ll break you to make you, to shape you. I would not be standing here today had I not had that experience. There’s a God, guys, and we’re not him. Through that process, Oct. 29, 2014, my life was changed. It’s humbled me. It’s allowed me to be willing to go serve and be willing to be obedient. That’s the only reason I endorsed Donald Trump. I had to be obedient. It made no sense at the time.
“If I got to D.C., I ask for your prayers because people lose their way. We saw it in Montgomery; you see it in D.C.”
King, who grew up in Elba, told a story about campaigning for Ronald Reagan in 1979 and 1980.
“What I learned as a little boy is there are people in Montgomery and Washington who get to make decisions that affect the quality of life for little boys in places like Elba,” King said. “I knew when I was 10 that if there were people who got to do that I wanted to be one of them.
“I’ve been so blessed because of so many people in this room who lifted me up and stood with me and voted for me. I don’t think I’ve ever lost Coffee County any time I’ve ever run. That’s because we share values. And what was true then is true now: The man in the White House, the people in Washington, are making decision that affect us.
“Don’t believe it? They’re trying to remove our president.”
Rogers lives in Montgomery. His touted the need for better education, particularly the history of the country and its constitutional foundation, in all schools and all grades.
Brown, the youngest candidate, who grew up in Houston County, got a round of applause when asked about PAC contributions and leading donors. He said he was funding his campaign himself.
“I think we need to prove to America that you don’t need a million dollars to win a congressional race,” he said.
