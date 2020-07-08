The case against Jamal Casseem Harper of Enterprise, who is facing a capital murder charge, next will go to a grand jury.
District Court Judge Josh Wilson ruled after a two-hour probable-cause hearing on Wednesday morning that a grand jury should hear the case against Harper, 21, who is charged for the murder of Lawrence Davis Jr., on April 22 at the Econo Lodge Motel on Glover Avenue. Harper also is charged with first-degree theft of Davis’ Ford Mustang and for the theft of the 9 mm handgun allegedly used to kill Davis.
Assistant Attorney General Jon Folmar called two Enterprise Police Department investigators — Sgt. Matthew Saxon and Det. Tanner Bruhn — at the hearing in the Coffee County Enterprise Courthouse. Saxon and Bruhn were also cross-examined by Harper attorneys Gary Bradshaw and Josh Pipkin.
Harper is charged with stealing a Taurus G2C semi-automatic gun with a 30 round magazine from Desmond Miley around 1 a.m. on April 22.
According to their reports compiled from two separate interviews with Harper, who waived his Miranda rights before both interviews, Saxon and Bruhn said Harper got a ride from a friend to the Econo Lodge and went to see Davis.
The two argued over a $70 marijuana debt Harper allegedly owed Davis. Harper told Saxon that Davis came at him with a knife, but Harper shoved him away, perhaps down on the bed, and shot Davis.
Harper told police he took several pairs of shoes — some Air Jordans, some LeBron James, but all Nike. One of the shoe boxes contained a digital scale.
After the shooting, Harper drove off in Davis’ Mustang.
Two days later on April 24, at the urging of his ex-wife, who called from Virginia worried because she hadn’t heard from Davis, police were asked to do a welfare check on Davis at the Econo Lodge. They didn’t see Davis’ Mustang and no one came to the door of his hotel room.
A half-hour later, a maintenance man and the owner of the motel went to Davis’ room. They opened the door, but did not enter. They saw a foot uncovered beneath a pile of bedding — mattress, sheets, blankets and pillows — on the floor.
Police again returned to the motel and Davis’ body was discovered under that bedding. He was found face down with a single gunshot to the upper left side of the back of his head.
Harper told police he sold the Mustang for scrap in Elba. The owner of the scrap yard provided police a bill of sale, which started a search for Harper.
Police stopped his girlfriend’s PT Cruiser. She was driving and Harper was riding in the front passenger seat. They found a 9 mm gun wrapped in a jacket or hoodie under his seat or in the floor board. He had a pocket knife in his waist band and police said they found a small bag of marijuana in the search of the car.
Harper left with police to the station, where he was arrested.
Judge Wilson immediately ruled from the bench that the case go to a grand jury in all three complaints — the theft of the car, the theft of the gun and murder capital-robbery.
Attorney Bradshaw asked that bond be set for Harper, who has been held without bond since his arrest. The judge will rule on that at a later date.
