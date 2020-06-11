For the second year in a row, Walt Massey Nissan in Andalusia has donated a brand new car, in this case a 2020 Nissan Altima, to all three Coffee County high schools for the driver’s education classes being taught this summer.
Steven Jarrell, general manager, said he got the idea to reach out to the schools after reading the minutes from a Coffee County Board of Education meeting where they discussed the need to allocate part of the budget for a new driver’s education car.
He contacted Kinston principal Danny Branch and asked if the county schools would be interested in having a car donated so they could save the money and put it to use elsewhere.
“The principal was very excited and passed it onto the board, and the transportation director reached out immediately,” he recounted. “It’s never been about increasing our business or getting recognition, it’s only ever been about trying to help the schools save some of the county and city budget, especially during this time.
“We hope it’s an impact that is felt with the students and staff, and hopefully those funds can be used in other ways to help the students and the schools.”
Jarrell said the car was chosen specifically for its safety features, safety rating and size — not too large that it would be dangerous and uncomfortable for the students to drive, but not small enough that it would pose more risk if an accident occurred.
“On behalf of the Coffee County Board of Education, Kinston High School, Zion Chapel High School and New Brockton High School, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Walt Massey Nissan in Andalusia for loaning a 2020 Nissan Altima to each high school to be used for driver’s ed courses offered this summer,” said DeWayne Hamilton, transportation coordinator for Coffee County Schools.
“Their continued commitment to meeting the educational needs of our students and staff is greatly appreciated.”
