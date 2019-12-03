Jordyn Crews hit 5-of-6 free throws in a wild fourth quarter to help Carroll High survive a furious Enterprise comeback in the Eagles’ 45-44 victory Monday at Enterprise.
There were three ties and four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats (1-4) trailed 16-6 after the first quarter. They kept their composure and chipped away at the deficit. It was 22-18, Carroll, at halftime.
Consecutive baskets by Enterprise’s Jaida Gosha gave the Wildcats their first lead, 33-32, with 1:40 left in the third quarter. Gosha did a nice job grabbing rebounds and both of her baskets came off second-chance points.
Carroll’s Zyisha Carson, who scored a game-high 15 points, then answered with a 3-pointer that restored the Eagles’ lead at 35-33 going to the fourth quarter.
From that point, it was anybody’s game. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way.
Asked what turned his team around, Enterprise coach George Scott said, “It just seemed like we warmed up. I told my girls you can’t wait to start playing. We started making baskets and I guess we were being more aggressive. That first basket is just as important as that last basket. You’ve got to play now.”
Enterprise’s Dashia Nelson drove down the lane and tied the game early in the fourth. Two Crews free throws put the Eagles back in front.
Jadyn Williams took a nice pass from Gosha and scored, tying the game at 37-all with six minutes remaining.
Nelson put the Wildcats up, then Gosha made one of two free throws for a three-point Enterprise lead, 40-37, with 4:20 left.
Carroll wasn’t done. Jones scored after an offensive rebound and Crews hit two more foul shots and the Eagles led 41-40 at the 2:45 mark.
Alehzia McClain put the Wildcats back on top with a basket with more than two minutes remaining.
Carroll’s Carson scored with 1:31 left and the Eagles led 43-42.
Enterprise had its chances, but a couple short misses and two turnovers took the game inside of a minute to play. With 36 seconds to play, Crews hit 1-of-2 foul shots for a 44-42 lead.
But Dean’s putback of a Gosha miss tied the game 44-44 with 20 seconds left.
Carroll missed its next shot, but Meme Gray grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 6.2 seconds on the clock. She hit the first foul shot and missed the second.
A last-second Enterprise shot missed and the Eagles had their one-point victory.
Nelson and McClain both led the Wildcats with 14 points each. Gosha added nine points.
In addition to Carson’s 15 points, Crews and Jones scored 11 points each for the Eagles.
Gray finished with eight points, including that late free throw that broke the tie.
Scott noted the slow start hurt his team.
“We only scored six points in the first quarter. Had we scored like we did in the other three we would have won — or it would have been a different game,” Scott said.
“They shot well from the free-throw line. No. 4 (Crews) didn’t really miss. She’s a good player and made some good shots. We played hard. We played well. We just have to start at the tip.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.