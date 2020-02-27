Bence Carter (center), Regional Extension Agent for Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resource Management, spoke to the Coffee County Master Gardeners Association (CCMGA) on “Snakes of Alabama.” Carter said that of the 66 snake species in Alabama, only six are venomous snakes. Many snakes are beneficial as they kill the venomous snakes and they eat small rodents around your home. The venomous snakes include the cottonmouth, copperhead, timber rattlesnake (canebrake), coral snake, pygmy rattlesnake and eastern diamondback rattlesnake. Pictured are (from left) club president Ed Speigner, Carter and program’s chair Maggie Sickler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.